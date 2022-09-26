

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Monday, as the dollar continued its march up north amid bets the Fed will continue to aggressively hike interest rates in the coming months to combat inflation.



The dollar index surged to 114.53 a new 2-decade high, and despite dropping to 114.25, is up nearly 1% from Friday's close.



A renewed selloff in British gilts pushed euro zone yields higher after Britain's new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a sweeping package of tax cuts.



The Fed and other central banks have indicated they plan to continue raising rates in an effort to combat stubbornly elevated inflation.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $22.20 or about 1.3% at $1,633.40 an ounce, the lowest settlement in nearly 30 months.



Silver futures for December ended down $0.430 at $18.480 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.2945 per pound, down $0.0485 from the previous close.



Markets now look ahead to data on U.S. durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new home sales and personal income and spending, all due over the course of this week.







