

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast



^ EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Forecast HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast



26-Sep-2022 / 20:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces that it is adjusting its forecast for the 2022 financial year. The background to this is that a major subcontractor of the HELMA Group has filed for insolvency proceedings. This will have a significant impact on HELMA Eigenheimbau AG after review by the Management Board. In particular, revenues will be postponed until 2023. In addition, significant cost increases are to be expected.



Against this background, and also taking into account the possibility that new order intake in the second half of the year will be below target due to the current economic development, the Management Board now expects revenues of EUR 300 - 320 million (previously EUR 360 million) and EBT of EUR 20 million (previously EUR 30 million) for 2022.



IR contact: Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221 E-Mail: ir@helma.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345 Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111 E-mail: info@helma.de Internet: www.helma.de ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 WKN: A0EQ57 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1450339



End of Announcement EQS News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1450339 26-Sep-2022 CET/CEST



°

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de