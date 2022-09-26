

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices tumbled to near 9-month lows on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, amid rising concerns about the outlook for fuel demand due to increasing possibility of a global recession.



The dollar's continued strength weighed significantly on oil prices.



The dollar index surged to a fresh tw0-decade high today, climbing to 114.53.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $2.03 or about 2.6% at $76.71 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $2.05 or 2.41% at $82.98 a barrel a little while ago.



Both WTI crude futures and Brent futures shed more than 5% on Friday.



Last week's announcement of the biggest package of unfunded tax cuts by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has raised fears about the stability of U.K. government finances.



The Pound Sterling tanked against the U.S. dollar, falling to a record low of $1.0382 today.







