



KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysia's 2025 target to have 31% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar sector growth. Based on SEDA Malaysia, the total potential of solar PV in Malaysia reaches 269GW, deriving from 210GW for ground-mounted, 42GW for rooftop, and 17GW for FPV. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?Energy Box is organizing a face-to-face real event Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 on November 8th in Kuala Lumpur, striving to be the equivalent of a hub for efficient exploration of the renewable energy market.The event aims to help the attendees seize upon a deep and comprehensive understanding of Malaysia's renewable energy market and dedicates themselves to improving business cooperation between Malaysia's local companies with international companies.Event details:Place: Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaEvent Website: /www.energy-box.com/malaysia-1Event Agenda:Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)1. Ir. Ts. Dr. Wan Syakirah Dato' Wan Abdullah, Head Business Assessment and Engineering, TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd.2. Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)3. Dr. Wei-nee Chen, VP, New Energy Ventures, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad4. Davis Chong, Executive Director and Group CEO, Solarvest Holdings Berhad5. Tham Chee Aun, Group CEO, Ditrolic Energy6. Aisswarya Kumaran, Business Development Associate, Shizen Malaysia Sdn Bhd7. BorHung Chong, Head of Business Development | Managing Director (Malaysia), NEFIN Group8. Ping Mendoza, Renewable Energy Business Dev Lead, Shell9. Kiran Jethwa, Managing Partner, fumase10. Liuyi Yeoh, Head of Renewable Energies (Malaysia), TotalEnergies11. Marcus Andre Ong, Deputy General Manager - Asia Pacific, Mainstream Renewable Power12. Yalim Ozilhan, Southeast Asia Director, EDF Renewables13. Thang Chee Keong, CEO, Plus Xnergy14. Gan Boon Hean, CEO, Leader Energy Pte Ltd15. Kai Ilham Klingenhagen, General Manager, PETRONAS New Energy16. Niranpal Singh, Managing Director-Malaysia, BayWa r. e APAC17. Hairol Azizi Tajudin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cenergi SEA18. Alexis Issaharoff, CEO, Antah Solar19. Arnfinn Unum, Country Manager Malaysia, Scatec Solar20. Ernesto Rua Garcia, Head Of Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia21. Ir. Pramod Kumar Karunakaran, Executive Vice President Project Delivery, Sarawak Energy Berhad22. Alvin Wong, Director Malaysia, Sunseap Group Pte Ltd23. Arnaud Ayral, Corporate Solutions Director, Blueleaf Energy24. Raja Amir Raja Azwa, CEO, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad25. Martin David, Principal, Singapore & Head of Projects, Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow26. Erik Haugen, VP of Development, Asia at Ecoplexus, Inc.27 Ir. Pui Hee Chow, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Berhad Sdn Bhd28. Ndiame Diop,World Bank Country Director for Brunei,Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, The World Bank29. Kean Poh Chua, Senior Manager, Group Project, EDRA Power Holdings Sdn Bh30. Chor Jack, Projects & Finance Lawyer (Partner), Christopher & Lee Ong31. Susan Hemming, Executive Director, and Owner, Coara Solar Sdn Bhd32. Noor Shahiwan, CEO, SUNCROX SOLAR33. Philipp Merten, Director - Export & Agency Finance, Commerzbank AG34. Ashwin Narayanan, Head of Special Projects (Renewable Energy), Malakoff Corporation Berhad35. KK Kong Group CEO at Maqo Solar36. Narsingh Chaudhary ,Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Black & Veatch37. Amazon Web Services (AWS)38. Google39. Microsoft40. WeiChee Liew, South & SEA Managing Partner, ERM41. Yinson42. Rabia Ferroukhi, Director - Knowledge, Policy and Finance Center, International Renewable Energy Agency43. Dieter Billen, Partner - Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure - South-East Asia, Roland Berger44. Antoine Gaudin, Power and Renewables Consulting, Wood Mackenzie45. Syamantak Dhar, Regional Category Lead, Energy and Utilities, Nestle