Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Idorsia receives CHF 164 million as part of the agreement

Allschwil, Switzerland - September 27, 2022

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with a private Swiss company for Idorsia's research and development building at its headquarters in Allschwil. The building was sold for CHF 164 million and will be leased back by Idorsia from October 1, 2022.

The additional CHF 164 million liquidity will be used to support Idorsia's commercial product launches and to fund the further development of the company's advancing research and development pipeline.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"In the second quarter of this year, Idorsia became a commercial stage company and recorded its first product sales, bringing us an important step closer to our 2025 profitability target. The sale of our building is another step in Idorsia's financing strategy to close the funding gap. At the same time, we remain fully operational with a long-term leaseback agreement for the laboratory and office space. The lease agreement also foresees opportunities for campus expansion to accommodate long-term success. Going forward, we will continue to explore non-equity dilutive instruments to raise additional cash."

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,200 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

