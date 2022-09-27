

Change in the Executive Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, genome editing activities established under the Akribion Genomics brand



^ EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision Change in the Executive Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, genome editing activities established under the Akribion Genomics brand



27.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Lukas Linnig stepping down as CFO. Michael Schneiders to become new CFO of BRAIN Biotech AG as of October 1st, 2022



* Lukas Linnig and Dr. Michael Krohn to jointly lead Akribion Genomics activities



* Akribion Genomics established as new brand for the proprietary BRAIN genome editing platform technology



Zwingenberg, September 27, 2022 - BRAIN Biotech AG has announced that current Chief Financial Officer Lukas Linnig is stepping down as CFO to lead Akribion Genomics, the newly established brand for the highly promising genome editing platform technology of BRAIN Group. Michael Schneiders, currently Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will be appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of BRAIN Biotech AG.



Michael Schneiders has joined the company in May 2020 after more than twenty years in investment banking. He has also been involved in the initial public offering of BRAIN. The personnel changes in the executive management board of BRAIN Biotech AG will become effective as of October 1st, 2022. Linnig will be joined at Akribion Genomics by Dr. Michael Krohn, currently Head R&D BRAIN Biotech. Linnig and Krohn will jointly lead the activities under the brand name to fully capitalize on the great promise that genome editing represents to BRAIN and its customers. It is BRAIN's stated intention to establish a separate legal entity for Akribion in the next year and to attract significant external growth funding for this venture.



Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG, says: 'Lukas Linnig and Michael Krohn have been essential in leading our genome editing activities over the last years, driven by the great scientific progress made by the R&D team. It is only logical that they will now become the appointed leaders to drive Akribion Genomics towards its stated goals. Michael Krohn will assume his leadership role as soon as his successor takes over the R&D leadership at BRAIN. I am also looking forward to working together with Michael Schneiders on the executive board of BRAIN Biotech AG. Michael has proven IR, financial and business development skills and a well-established capital market track record.'



Dr. Georg Kellinghusen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, says: 'It is a very strong sign of confidence in the business potential of Akribion Genomics that the envisaged spin-out will be led by the high caliber team of Lukas Linnig and Dr. Michael Krohn. I am also happy that we have been able to capitalize on our internal succession planning with Michael Schneiders as the designated CFO of BRAIN Biotech.'



Lukas Linnig states: 'It has been a great honor for me to serve BRAIN as its CFO. Leading Akribion, I will be focusing my attention on accelerating one of BRAIN's most important value drivers with transformational potential. I am thrilled to take on this challenge of building a successful business in the genome editing market under the Akribion Genomics brand.'



Dr. Michael Krohn, adds: 'I am convinced about the potential of our proprietary genome editing technology, especially since our unique mode of action enables us to offer a very valuable addition to the existing genome editing toolsets.'



About BRAIN



BRAIN Biotech AG ('BRAIN') is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solution provider, the company supports the biologization of industry with biobased products and processes. From contract research and development with industrial partners to the development of own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products: BRAIN's broad, innovative biotech know-how and its agile teams are the key to success.



The German BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, which distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in continental Europe, the UK and the USA, which complete the value chain within the Group with the associated biotechnological production know-how.



As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning its strategies and activities with the universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to actively promote common social goals. Our products and services directly target at least five of the UN SDGs.



Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).



Contact Investor Relations



Michael Schneiders



Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability



Tel.: +49 6251 9331-86



E-mail: mis@brain-biotech.com



Contact media



Dr. Stephanie Konle



PR & Corporate Communications



Tel.: +49 6251 9331-70



E-mail: stk@brain-biotech.com



Follow @BRAINbiotech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BRAINbiotech) and on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech)



Disclaimer



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG and are based on information currently available to management.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group and developments concerning BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors. These factors include, in particular, changes in the general economic situation and the competitive situation. In addition, developments on the financial markets and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as national and international legislative changes, particularly with regard to tax regulations, and other factors may have an impact on the future results and developments of BRAIN Biotech AG.



BRAIN Biotech AG assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this release.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



27.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Language: English Company: BRAIN Biotech AG Darmstädter Straße 34-36 64673 Zwingenberg Germany Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com Internet: www.brain-biotech.com ISIN: DE0005203947 WKN: 520394 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1450341



End of News EQS News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1450341 27.09.2022 CET/CEST



°

BRAIN BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de