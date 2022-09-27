Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
Identification code of
Aggregated daily volume
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
21/09/2022
FR0010309096
20
27.00
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
22/09/2022
FR0010309096
30
25.00
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
23/09/2022
FR0010309096
36
23.20
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
86
24.71
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
Currency
Acquired volume
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
21/09/2022 10:16:10
FR0010309096
27.00
EUR
20
XPAR
00321349220EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
22/09/2022 09:22:51
FR0010309096
25.00
EUR
30
XPAR
00321483213EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/09/2022 09:08:31
FR0010309096
23.20
EUR
36
XPAR
00321607064EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA