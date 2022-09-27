Recom's new Jaguar series of solar panels, with 20.81% efficiency and 445 W of maximum output, are ideal for large-scale solar projects. The panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius.France-based PV module manufacturer Recom has released a new solar panel line based on a shingled design. "The PUMA 645-675 W solar modules are the ideal solution for commercial and utility-scale installations that aim for high efficiency, durability, and low-cost," said CEO Hamlet Tunyan. The Puma series includes seven different versions with power ratings ranging from 645 W to 675 W, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...