Dienstag, 27.09.2022
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2022 | 08:05
JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's proposes to appoint Patricia Capel as non-executive member of its Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 27 September 2022

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that its Board of Directors (the Board) proposes the appointment of Ms. Patricia Capel as non-executive member of the Board. The appointment of Patricia Capel is subject to the approval by the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Until then, Patricia will temporarily fill-in the vacancy on the Board as a stand-in non-executive member of the Board until the aforementioned anticipated approval.

Ms. Patricia Capel (1972), Brazilian, is a partner at JAB Holding Company since 2021, following 25 years at AB InBev and Ambev, where she most recently led the commercial operations in Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay. Patricia has extensive global consumer operating experience including in the United States, Russia, Latin America, Belgium and Canada. At AB InBev, she held numerous roles including as VP Finance, VP of Global People, and was a member of the ABI Global Diversity & Inclusion Council. Ms. Capel has also worked at PWC and Cargill Agricola.

# # #


Enquiries
Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2021, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-proposes-to-appoint-patricia-capel-to-its-board-of-directors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a266f515-ed29-42c5-8f6d-8494a12ff30d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
