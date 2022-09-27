Huhtamäki Oyj: Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.9.2022 AT 09:00

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:

Antti Arjava , Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chair)

, Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chair) Mikko Mursula , Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company Risto Murto , President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company Hanna Hiidenpalo , Chief Investment Officer, Deputy CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

, Chief Investment Officer, Deputy CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chair of the Board of Directors of Huhtamaki (Expert member)

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company have a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company on August 31.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

