Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 401,260 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 19, 2022 up to and including September 23, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
September 20, 2022
73,557
9,698.0000
XLON
September 20, 2022
31,301
9,698.0000
BATE
September 20, 2022
24,044
9,698.0000
CHIX
September 20, 2022
11,061
9,698.0000
TRQX
September 20, 2022
6,381
9,698.0000
AQXE
September 21, 2022
15,789
9,769.3201
XLON
September 21, 2022
397
9,769.3201
BATE
September 22, 2022
74,639
9,642.0000
XLON
September 22, 2022
32,313
9,642.0000
BATE
September 22, 2022
7,404
9,642.0000
CHIX
September 22, 2022
288
9,642.0000
TRQX
September 22, 2022
1,223
9,642.0000
AQXE
September 23, 2022
60,727
9,629.5370
XLON
September 23, 2022
25,796
9,629.5370
BATE
September 23, 2022
21,217
9,629.5370
CHIX
September 23, 2022
9,741
9,629.5370
TRQX
September 23, 2022
5,382
9,629.5370
AQXE
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 23,147,395.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 209,023,787. The figure of 209,023,787 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
