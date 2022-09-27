Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS49721T1016 7EY Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.Das Instrument 8V6 SE0009242654 SCANDINAV.CHEMOTECH CL.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.09.2022The instrument 8V6 SE0009242654 SCANDINAV.CHEMOTECH CL.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2022Das Instrument 8X4 SE0015382155 EUROCINE VACCINES NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.09.2022The instrument 8X4 SE0015382155 EUROCINE VACCINES NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2022Das Instrument 7R3 SE0011762517 CLEAN IND.SOL.HLDG.EU AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.09.2022The instrument 7R3 SE0011762517 CLEAN IND.SOL.HLDG.EU AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2022Das Instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.09.2022The instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2022Das Instrument TNM2 FR0013505062 TECHNICOLOR INH. EO 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.09.2022The instrument TNM2 FR0013505062 TECHNICOLOR INH. EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2022