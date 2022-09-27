Anzeige
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.09.2022 | 08:21
82 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 26

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

27 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 122,485
Weighted average purchase price paid: 298.5847 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 301.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 292 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,880,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,211,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
50000300.00 08:36:1200061169589TRLO0LSE
1864301.50 08:38:2000061169729TRLO0LSE
455301.50 08:38:4000061169737TRLO0LSE
987301.50 08:38:4000061169738TRLO0LSE
1896301.00 08:46:3000061170350TRLO0LSE
1865300.00 08:49:5000061170703TRLO0LSE
1752300.00 08:49:5000061170704TRLO0LSE
536299.50 08:54:2900061171038TRLO0LSE
600299.50 08:54:2900061171039TRLO0LSE
687299.50 08:54:2900061171040TRLO0LSE
1703297.50 09:07:1700061171661TRLO0LSE
319297.00 09:18:5300061172051TRLO0LSE
600297.00 09:18:5300061172052TRLO0LSE
462297.00 09:18:5300061172053TRLO0LSE
468297.00 09:18:5300061172054TRLO0LSE
80296.50 09:18:5400061172061TRLO0LSE
247296.50 09:18:5600061172064TRLO0LSE
274296.50 09:19:3000061172085TRLO0LSE
1244296.50 09:19:3000061172086TRLO0LSE
107296.50 09:41:0900061172891TRLO0LSE
1824296.50 09:48:2100061173262TRLO0LSE
583296.00 09:50:1800061173516TRLO0LSE
537296.00 09:50:1800061173517TRLO0LSE
664296.00 09:50:1800061173518TRLO0LSE
564296.00 10:06:3200061174294TRLO0LSE
252296.00 10:06:3200061174295TRLO0LSE
921296.00 10:06:3200061174296TRLO0LSE
83296.50 10:20:0600061174822TRLO0LSE
778296.50 10:20:0600061174823TRLO0LSE
159296.50 10:20:0600061174824TRLO0LSE
753296.50 10:20:0600061174825TRLO0LSE
274294.00 10:23:3600061175054TRLO0LSE
758294.00 10:23:3600061175055TRLO0LSE
411294.00 10:23:3600061175056TRLO0LSE
366294.00 10:23:4200061175063TRLO0LSE
415292.00 10:44:3700061176125TRLO0LSE
78292.00 10:45:1100061176141TRLO0LSE
329292.00 10:45:1100061176142TRLO0LSE
89292.00 10:45:5100061176200TRLO0LSE
274292.00 10:45:5100061176201TRLO0LSE
557294.00 10:55:1000061177043TRLO0LSE
1252294.00 10:55:1000061177044TRLO0LSE
400293.00 11:11:0800061178054TRLO0LSE
600293.00 11:11:0800061178055TRLO0LSE
600293.00 11:11:0800061178056TRLO0LSE
199293.00 11:11:0800061178057TRLO0LSE
204295.50 11:42:4200061180052TRLO0LSE
600295.50 11:43:3500061180081TRLO0LSE
1037295.50 11:43:3500061180082TRLO0LSE
98295.50 11:43:3500061180083TRLO0LSE
467295.50 12:35:1400061181587TRLO0LSE
89295.50 12:47:3400061182357TRLO0LSE
1062295.50 12:58:1700061182942TRLO0LSE
946295.00 13:06:2700061183408TRLO0LSE
560296.50 13:29:3100061184280TRLO0LSE
1770296.00 13:32:5400061184417TRLO0LSE
356296.00 13:50:4800061185341TRLO0LSE
1542296.00 13:55:2700061185500TRLO0LSE
124296.50 14:04:0700061185879TRLO0LSE
600296.50 14:04:0700061185880TRLO0LSE
600296.50 14:04:0700061185881TRLO0LSE
256296.50 14:04:0700061185882TRLO0LSE
9299.00 14:22:4600061186983TRLO0LSE
1777298.50 14:22:5100061187010TRLO0LSE
641298.50 14:22:5400061187022TRLO0LSE
323298.00 14:23:3500061187093TRLO0LSE
600298.00 14:23:3500061187094TRLO0LSE
549298.00 14:23:3500061187095TRLO0LSE
281298.00 14:23:3600061187096TRLO0LSE
1587298.50 14:35:2900061187846TRLO0LSE
301298.50 14:43:2100061188396TRLO0LSE
1489298.50 14:43:2100061188397TRLO0LSE
73298.50 14:43:2100061188398TRLO0LSE
329298.50 14:43:2100061188399TRLO0LSE
1665298.50 14:58:4300061189438TRLO0LSE
12298.50 14:58:5100061189448TRLO0LSE
258298.50 14:58:5100061189449TRLO0LSE
275298.50 14:58:5100061189450TRLO0LSE
729298.50 14:58:5100061189451TRLO0LSE
579298.00 15:02:1400061189655TRLO0LSE
1014298.00 15:02:1400061189656TRLO0LSE
8297.50 15:07:5100061189959TRLO0LSE
56297.50 15:07:5100061189960TRLO0LSE
723297.50 15:07:5100061189961TRLO0LSE
253297.50 15:07:5100061189962TRLO0LSE
1850299.00 15:30:2100061191256TRLO0LSE
446299.00 15:30:2100061191257TRLO0LSE
1436299.00 15:30:2100061191258TRLO0LSE
1882299.00 15:30:2100061191259TRLO0LSE
1941298.50 15:41:0400061191723TRLO0LSE
844298.00 15:41:3500061191756TRLO0LSE
274298.00 15:41:3700061191759TRLO0LSE
108298.00 15:41:4400061191764TRLO0LSE
1528298.50 15:47:1700061192067TRLO0LSE
329298.50 15:48:4100061192167TRLO0LSE
274298.50 15:48:4100061192168TRLO0LSE
1489298.50 15:49:0100061192187TRLO0LSE
519298.00 15:55:2200061192532TRLO0LSE
1864298.50 16:05:3600061193671TRLO0LSE
478298.50 16:07:3600061194152TRLO0LSE
1478298.50 16:07:3600061194153TRLO0LSE
387298.50 16:07:3600061194155TRLO0LSE
30298.50 16:10:2200061194564TRLO0LSE
1489298.50 16:10:2200061194565TRLO0LSE
131298.00 16:21:2000061196963TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
