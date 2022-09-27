Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

27 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 122,485 Weighted average purchase price paid : 298.5847 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 301.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 292 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,880,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,211,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 50000 300.00 08:36:12 00061169589TRLO0 LSE 1864 301.50 08:38:20 00061169729TRLO0 LSE 455 301.50 08:38:40 00061169737TRLO0 LSE 987 301.50 08:38:40 00061169738TRLO0 LSE 1896 301.00 08:46:30 00061170350TRLO0 LSE 1865 300.00 08:49:50 00061170703TRLO0 LSE 1752 300.00 08:49:50 00061170704TRLO0 LSE 536 299.50 08:54:29 00061171038TRLO0 LSE 600 299.50 08:54:29 00061171039TRLO0 LSE 687 299.50 08:54:29 00061171040TRLO0 LSE 1703 297.50 09:07:17 00061171661TRLO0 LSE 319 297.00 09:18:53 00061172051TRLO0 LSE 600 297.00 09:18:53 00061172052TRLO0 LSE 462 297.00 09:18:53 00061172053TRLO0 LSE 468 297.00 09:18:53 00061172054TRLO0 LSE 80 296.50 09:18:54 00061172061TRLO0 LSE 247 296.50 09:18:56 00061172064TRLO0 LSE 274 296.50 09:19:30 00061172085TRLO0 LSE 1244 296.50 09:19:30 00061172086TRLO0 LSE 107 296.50 09:41:09 00061172891TRLO0 LSE 1824 296.50 09:48:21 00061173262TRLO0 LSE 583 296.00 09:50:18 00061173516TRLO0 LSE 537 296.00 09:50:18 00061173517TRLO0 LSE 664 296.00 09:50:18 00061173518TRLO0 LSE 564 296.00 10:06:32 00061174294TRLO0 LSE 252 296.00 10:06:32 00061174295TRLO0 LSE 921 296.00 10:06:32 00061174296TRLO0 LSE 83 296.50 10:20:06 00061174822TRLO0 LSE 778 296.50 10:20:06 00061174823TRLO0 LSE 159 296.50 10:20:06 00061174824TRLO0 LSE 753 296.50 10:20:06 00061174825TRLO0 LSE 274 294.00 10:23:36 00061175054TRLO0 LSE 758 294.00 10:23:36 00061175055TRLO0 LSE 411 294.00 10:23:36 00061175056TRLO0 LSE 366 294.00 10:23:42 00061175063TRLO0 LSE 415 292.00 10:44:37 00061176125TRLO0 LSE 78 292.00 10:45:11 00061176141TRLO0 LSE 329 292.00 10:45:11 00061176142TRLO0 LSE 89 292.00 10:45:51 00061176200TRLO0 LSE 274 292.00 10:45:51 00061176201TRLO0 LSE 557 294.00 10:55:10 00061177043TRLO0 LSE 1252 294.00 10:55:10 00061177044TRLO0 LSE 400 293.00 11:11:08 00061178054TRLO0 LSE 600 293.00 11:11:08 00061178055TRLO0 LSE 600 293.00 11:11:08 00061178056TRLO0 LSE 199 293.00 11:11:08 00061178057TRLO0 LSE 204 295.50 11:42:42 00061180052TRLO0 LSE 600 295.50 11:43:35 00061180081TRLO0 LSE 1037 295.50 11:43:35 00061180082TRLO0 LSE 98 295.50 11:43:35 00061180083TRLO0 LSE 467 295.50 12:35:14 00061181587TRLO0 LSE 89 295.50 12:47:34 00061182357TRLO0 LSE 1062 295.50 12:58:17 00061182942TRLO0 LSE 946 295.00 13:06:27 00061183408TRLO0 LSE 560 296.50 13:29:31 00061184280TRLO0 LSE 1770 296.00 13:32:54 00061184417TRLO0 LSE 356 296.00 13:50:48 00061185341TRLO0 LSE 1542 296.00 13:55:27 00061185500TRLO0 LSE 124 296.50 14:04:07 00061185879TRLO0 LSE 600 296.50 14:04:07 00061185880TRLO0 LSE 600 296.50 14:04:07 00061185881TRLO0 LSE 256 296.50 14:04:07 00061185882TRLO0 LSE 9 299.00 14:22:46 00061186983TRLO0 LSE 1777 298.50 14:22:51 00061187010TRLO0 LSE 641 298.50 14:22:54 00061187022TRLO0 LSE 323 298.00 14:23:35 00061187093TRLO0 LSE 600 298.00 14:23:35 00061187094TRLO0 LSE 549 298.00 14:23:35 00061187095TRLO0 LSE 281 298.00 14:23:36 00061187096TRLO0 LSE 1587 298.50 14:35:29 00061187846TRLO0 LSE 301 298.50 14:43:21 00061188396TRLO0 LSE 1489 298.50 14:43:21 00061188397TRLO0 LSE 73 298.50 14:43:21 00061188398TRLO0 LSE 329 298.50 14:43:21 00061188399TRLO0 LSE 1665 298.50 14:58:43 00061189438TRLO0 LSE 12 298.50 14:58:51 00061189448TRLO0 LSE 258 298.50 14:58:51 00061189449TRLO0 LSE 275 298.50 14:58:51 00061189450TRLO0 LSE 729 298.50 14:58:51 00061189451TRLO0 LSE 579 298.00 15:02:14 00061189655TRLO0 LSE 1014 298.00 15:02:14 00061189656TRLO0 LSE 8 297.50 15:07:51 00061189959TRLO0 LSE 56 297.50 15:07:51 00061189960TRLO0 LSE 723 297.50 15:07:51 00061189961TRLO0 LSE 253 297.50 15:07:51 00061189962TRLO0 LSE 1850 299.00 15:30:21 00061191256TRLO0 LSE 446 299.00 15:30:21 00061191257TRLO0 LSE 1436 299.00 15:30:21 00061191258TRLO0 LSE 1882 299.00 15:30:21 00061191259TRLO0 LSE 1941 298.50 15:41:04 00061191723TRLO0 LSE 844 298.00 15:41:35 00061191756TRLO0 LSE 274 298.00 15:41:37 00061191759TRLO0 LSE 108 298.00 15:41:44 00061191764TRLO0 LSE 1528 298.50 15:47:17 00061192067TRLO0 LSE 329 298.50 15:48:41 00061192167TRLO0 LSE 274 298.50 15:48:41 00061192168TRLO0 LSE 1489 298.50 15:49:01 00061192187TRLO0 LSE 519 298.00 15:55:22 00061192532TRLO0 LSE 1864 298.50 16:05:36 00061193671TRLO0 LSE 478 298.50 16:07:36 00061194152TRLO0 LSE 1478 298.50 16:07:36 00061194153TRLO0 LSE 387 298.50 16:07:36 00061194155TRLO0 LSE 30 298.50 16:10:22 00061194564TRLO0 LSE 1489 298.50 16:10:22 00061194565TRLO0 LSE 131 298.00 16:21:20 00061196963TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com