

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said, due to moderately lower than forecast consumption, group revenue for the first half is expected to be around 1 percent lower than last year. The Group expects this lower consumption to continue into the second half of the year and therefore full year group revenue is expected to be lower than the guidance given in May.



United Utilities noted that its underlying operating costs are now expected to be 65 million pounds higher for the first half leading to a lower underlying operating profit than the first half of last year.







