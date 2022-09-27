ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12 is coming soon

The solution delivers improved decision support for transport and distribution

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ORTEC announced the release of ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12, a new version of the company's successful and dynamic vehicle routing and transport optimization solution. This release comes with a variety of new features, to help companies lower transport costs and CO2 emissions through improved decision support and collaboration. And a refreshed user interface design





Used by companies like PepsiCo, Ahold-Delhaize and PostNL, ORTEC Routing and Dispatch is well-known among industry leaders looking to gain control over today's complex logistics operations.

"This is a carefully considered release with features developed based on direct customer feedback and ORTEC's decades-long experience in operations research," said Theodoor Torn, Product Manager. "Our Routing and Dispatch solution has proven to help companies reduce their mileage between 5 and 15%, lowering costs and emissions."

ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12 is a worry-free SaaS offering that helps logistics teams lower transport costs and drive times and improve vehicle utilization. Besides offering a new look and feel, new features introduced in this release include:

(1) A new master routes scenario planning module, integrated with ORTEC Routing and Dispatch, which helps planners prepare for upcoming trends in last-mile operations.

(2) Order consolidation for warehouse operations, ideal for customers who use warehouse orders to organize transportation for store delivery.

(3) New apps for performance analysis in Data Driven Logistics, helping organizations improve planning using analytics and machine learning.

(4) Cloud maps for SaaS customers

(5) New features within the improved Carrier Portal

ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12 will be available starting 30th of December 2022. For more information, visit the news page.

About ORTEC

ORTEC is the world's leading supplier of mathematical optimization software and advanced analytics with around 1,000 employees and offices in 13 countries around the globe. Our goal is to make applied mathematics available in a transparent, safe, and sustainable way. We distinguish ourselves by creating effective and workable models of the world in which our software is meant to function. Since our foundation, we have optimized business processes at more than 1,200 leading companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907555/ORTEC_Routing_Dispatch_12.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ortec-routing-and-dispatch-12-is-coming-soon-301633397.html