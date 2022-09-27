Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Operating leverage

Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Operating leverage

Tissue Regenix (TRX) is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). It has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 1H'22 results provided further evidence of the benefits of TRX's strategic activities over the past two years, with the combination of sales growth and operating efficiencies driving the company rapidly towards EBITDA- and cashflow-breakeven. Additional efficiencies identified in San Antonio's capacity expansion give greater flexibility to the start of Phase 2.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/operating-leverage/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

