

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) said conditions in its markets and the guidance provided in half year results statement of 28 July 2022 are unchanged. The Group targets: mid to high single digit percentage revenue growth through the cycle; and grow operating margins above 17% beyond 2023.



Separately, Weir announced a new alliance with Swiss Tower Mills Minerals AG in which Weir will market STM's vertical stirred grinding mills for coarse grinding applications world-wide.



Ricardo Garib, Weir Minerals Divisional President, said. 'Integrating STM mills with Weir's comminution products, which includes Enduron high pressure grinding rolls and Enduron screens, will improve throughput and help bring substantial reductions in carbon emissions.'







