Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 26
[27.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,057,000.00
|EUR
|0
|128,602,996.81
|8.5411
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|867,301.39
|86.0418
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,885,465.92
|97.6425
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|133,212.00
|USD
|0
|14,027,017.85
|105.2985
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|8,643,380.56
|104.3521
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|29,622,531.99
|102.5459
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,104,927.76
|97.8162
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|52,792,209.56
|8.5722
