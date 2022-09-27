PharmaVentures' new Vice President recruited to lead Pricing and Market Access practice

Ralph Hughes joins the corporate advisory team to support clients in bringing their products to market

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Hughes as Vice President to lead its Pricing and Market Access practice.

Ralph has built extensive experience in Pricing and Market Access, and also in Commercial assessment, through his various roles in the pharmaceutical industry. For Mundipharma, he was responsible for the access and commercial launch strategy for key brands and for developing the commercial assessments for potential assets. At Pfizer, he developed market access and pricing strategies globally and across multiple disease areas for early-stage and in-market assets. He has developed marketing campaigns, forecasts, Health Technology Assessments, price guidance, real world data studies, market research and economic models.

Ralph developed economic models for NICE's clinical guidelines programme. He holds a MSc in Public Health and Health Economics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences from Newcastle.

Through his career to date, Ralph has developed a strong understanding of what it takes to overcome access hurdles and to commercialise a novel therapeutic.

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ralph to the PharmaVentures team. Many of our clients need high-quality pricing and market access guidance that will strengthen their narrative and position in development and deal making and we are pleased to support them in this crucial area."

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For over 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

(in and out licensing) Fundraising Support

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

(commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry) Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

(licensing, M&A, and fundraising) Pricing and Market Access

