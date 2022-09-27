

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



^ EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.09.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Dieselstraße 12 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Disclosure issued due to Change In Nature of Holdings



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: HSBC Holdings Plc City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



20 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.27 % 4.50 % 5.77 % 70400000 Previo- 0.96 % 5.58 % 6.54 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 0 895245 0.00 % 1.27 % Total 895245 1.27 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting maturity date conversion rights rights period absolute in % Custody Rights of 3030487 4.30 % Use - Unexercised Long Call - Listed 16.12.2022 American 100000 0.14 % Option Single Stock Short Put - Option 30.09.2024 Up&Out 5148 0.01 % Single Stock 23.09.2022/202- 3 /2024 Total 3135635 4.45 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Equity 08.02.2023 Cash Settled 16480 0.02 % Swap Equity 16.06.2023 Cash Settled 6883 0.01 % Swap Equity 17.03.2023 Cash Settled 6700 0.01 % Swap Total 30063 0.04 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or instruments (if at least (if at least 5% more) 5% or more) or more) HSBC % % % Holding- s Plc HSBC % % 5.77 % Bank Plc



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com



Language: English Company: HUGO BOSS AG Dieselstraße 12 72555 Metzingen Germany Internet: www.hugoboss.com



