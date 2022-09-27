

Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: Merck KGaA Street: Frankfurter Str. 250 Postal code: 64293 City: Darmstadt Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OAREIS0MOPTW25



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: FMR LLC City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



19 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % 129242252 Previo- 2.93 % 0.00 % 2.93 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006599905 0 3902150 0.00 % 3.02 % Total 3902150 3.02 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least 3% or (if at least 5% or 5% or more) more) more) FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holdings LLC % % % FIAM LLC % % % - % % % FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holdings LLC % % % Fidelity % % % Institutional Asset Management Trust Company - % % % FMR LLC % % % Fidelity % % % Management & Research Company LLC - % % % FMR LLC % % % Fidelity % % % Management Trust Company - % % % FMR LLC % % % Fidelity Advisory % % % Holdings LLC Strategic Advisers % % % LLC



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



Language: English Company: Merck KGaA Frankfurter Str. 250 64293 Darmstadt Germany Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de



