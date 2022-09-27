Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
WKN: A2PBLK ISIN: LU1931974775 Ticker-Symbol: PR1J 
Tradegate
27.09.22
10:01 Uhr
22,670 Euro
+0,030
+0,13 %
Dow Jones News
27.09.2022 | 09:46
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 26/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3135.6693

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8297018

CODE: PR1J

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974775 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1J 
Sequence No.:  190427 
EQS News ID:  1450425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
