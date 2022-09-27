With pandemic restrictions lifted and the return to work underway, Regional REIT's (RGL) H122 results show good and continuing operational progress. The sharp rise in energy prices affected property costs, but this should moderate with government support measures. Combined with income seasonality and fully fixed/hedged borrowing costs, RGL expects a stronger H222 performance and reiterated its full-year DPS target of 6.6p.

