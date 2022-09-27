

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Title: First name: Gerrit Last name(s): Janssen



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG



b) LEI



529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578



b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 29.90 EUR 4485.00 EUR 30.00 EUR 25500.00 EUR 30.00 EUR 14310.00 EUR 30.00 EUR 690.00 EUR



d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 29.9900 EUR 44985.0000 EUR



e) Date of the transaction



27/09/2022; UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Internet: www.helma.de



