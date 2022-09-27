Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Half-year Report

Company Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. TIDM M037 Headline Half-Yearly Financial Report

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

27 September 2022

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022

The financial statements of Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. for the period ended 30 June 2022, together with the general partner's interim report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.