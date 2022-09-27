Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
PR Newswire
27.09.2022 | 10:45
Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Half-year Report

London, September 27

CompanyMerrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
TIDMM037
HeadlineHalf-Yearly Financial Report

27 September 2022

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022

The financial statements of Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. for the period ended 30 June 2022, together with the general partner's interim report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

