DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP
DEALING DATE: 26/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.29
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4638720
CODE: FTSE
ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE
