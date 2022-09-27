DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Sep-2022 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 8,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 228,581 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 8,494 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 69,171 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 1,861,160 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 69,171 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,941 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 109,049 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 3,941 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 28,687 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 771,886 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 28,687 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,721 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 100,133 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 3,721 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 19,747 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 531,356 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.5544 19,747 volume(s)

