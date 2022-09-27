

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold advanced on Tuesday but prices held close to a 2-1/2-year low on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rates sharply higher to quell soaring inflation.



Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,633.03 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,640.10.



The dollar rally paused, and the British pound stabilized after Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey stated that the central bank will raise rates as much as necessary at its next meeting to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target.



The BoE governor said the central bank is closely monitoring the weakness in the pound amid the turmoil in markets which saw the pound fall to a record low against the dollar.



Markets widely expect a non-scheduled interest rate hike from the BoE if the currency situation does not improve.



Elsewhere, U.S. inflation is 'unacceptably high' and therefore more restrictive policy will be needed for longer to ensure inflation expectations do not move up, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.







