Plintron obtains MVNO license for Chile and plans launch

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron, the World's largest Multi-country MVNA / MVNE plans to launch its services in Chile this year enabling Chilean brands to offer Mobile services.





Subsecretaría de Telecomunicaciones de Chile (Subtel), Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications has granted MVNO license to Plintron in April 2022. Plintron has tied up with leading network operator, Telefónica Movistar Chile to offer its innovative MVNA services and enable Chilean companies to become MVNOs.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice-Chairman and Co-Founder, Plintron Group said, "The entry of Plintron to the Chile market will catalyse the Chilean MVNO ecosystem and enable Chilean brands to extend into mobile services and provide a holistic customer experience and generate additional revenues."

Brands will be enabled by Plintron to extend to mobile services, thereby increasing their customer engagement & loyalty. Brands need only focus on sales and marketing while rest of the support will be provided by Plintron

The Chile MVNO market is currently valued at USD 0.03 billion and is expected to grow to USD 0.05 billion at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2027. It has over 0.4 million MVNO subscribers which is expected to double by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%. Chilean MVNOs are dominantly focused on the consumer segment which has 75% of the MVNO base however the enterprise segment is expected to grow at a substantial 10.7% CAGR till 2027.

In Chile, Plintron will focus on Retail, ISP, Consumer brands & enterprise segments. The retail segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% and the reseller segment at a CAGR of 10.3% till 2027. Plintron, with its IoT offerings, will also focus on IoT / M2M, the fastest growing MVNO segment in Chile and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% till 2027.

Plintron looks forward to contribute to the growth of the robust Chile MVNO and mobile market.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including "MVNE of the Year" at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

Visit www.Plintron.com

Contact

Shamik Biswas

marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plintron-obtains-mvno-license-for-chile-and-plans-launch-301633706.html