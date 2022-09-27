MSA Safety Cuts Ribbon on Expanded and Modernized Manufacturing Facility in Bristol

Investment Enhances Production and Service Capabilities for Fire Protective Clothing Business

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in firefighter safety equipment and technology, today opened a newly expanded, state-of-the-art facility for producing firefighter protective apparel in Yate, near Bristol, UK. The modernized facility provides new and enhanced work areas for MSA associates, as well as much needed space for future growth and international expansion. Celebrated this morning with a ribbon-cutting event, the building establishes MSA Bristol's Yate campus as a global center of excellence for fire protective clothing design, production and service.





"We are incredibly excited to be opening this expanded and improved facility in Bristol," said Jason Traynor, General Manager of MSA's Global Fire Service Products. "It marks a significant investment in the business that supports our growth aspirations and our desire to enhance the overall work environment for our staff and visitors."

MSA Bristol's new Yate Campus brings together its central offices, Cutting Unit, Western Service Centre, and International Distribution Centre. The modern campus offers the company's 153 highly skilled staff an improved workplace environment and excellent transport links, and will serve as a hub for all MSA Bristol activity.

MSA Safety acquired Bristol Uniforms in January 2021. The company has ambitious growth plans and is making significant investments in the business to enhance the company's facilities and firefighting clothing portfolio.

"MSA Bristol's central offices and Western Service Centre were previously based at our premises in Staple Hill, Bristol, but we've outgrown that site and need space to expand," Mr. Traynor said. "The Yate campus includes improved office spaces and meeting rooms, modern and more comfortable break-out areas and expanded parking areas for staff. It also showcases MSA's cutting-edge products for all that visit the facility. MSA Bristol's PPE is world renowned, and we are investing in the future."

Among those attending the official opening today was Bob Leenen, President of MSA's International Business Segment. Mr. Leenen commented: "The opening of this expanded facility represents a new chapter for MSA Bristol and demonstrates our commitment to the Bristol brand, our people and the region. The new facility, combined with our three regional service centers across the UK, represent a platform for overall growth in fire service, both within the UK and across other parts of the world."

Simon Shilton, Avon Fire and Rescue's Chief Fire Officer, was honored to take part in the opening ceremony and saw first-hand the improved and expanded facilities during a tour of the site. He said: "I am delighted to have been invited to attend the grand opening of MSA Bristol's new facility in Yate. MSA Bristol, formerly Bristol Uniforms as we've known them over the years, have and continue to be a key local employer, providing us with uniform and other safety and protective clothing. As an organisation we're committed to supporting local businesses and in turn the local economy. MSA Bristol plays an integral part in keeping our staff safe and working together in partnership supports our organizational objectives of Making our Service Stronger and Making our Communities Safer."

Further information about MSA Bristol can be found at: https://gb.msasafety.com/MSA-Bristol.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908626/MSA_Bristol_Grand_Opening.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479457/MSA_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msa-safety-cuts-ribbon-on-expanded-and-modernized-manufacturing-facility-in-bristol-301634111.html