Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 128.7215
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4577434
CODE: JPNU LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN
