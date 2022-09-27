DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2334

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4402798

CODE: GEND LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN

