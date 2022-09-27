DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 106.1834

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326315

CODE: 100D LN

ISIN: LU1650492256

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 190662 EQS News ID: 1451007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)