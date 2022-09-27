DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.2439

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41961614

CODE: L100 LN

ISIN: LU1650492173

September 27, 2022 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)