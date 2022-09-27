EQS-News: Simply Better Brands

Cut The BS Out Of Skincare? Meet The Clean Skincare Brand That's Banned 1,500 Harmful Ingredients From Its Products



27.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For years, creative marketing and aesthetic packaging drove sales in the beauty industry. Just 10 years ago, it was unheard of for consumers to read the ingredient labels of moisturizers, cleansers or other skincare products. But nowadays, people pay much closer attention to the ingredients in their everyday products, especially in comparison to older generations. Research shows that many young people care deeply about sustainability and putting their dollars toward the common good. About 62% of Gen Zers are willing to spend more money on sustainably sourced, healthy food. While another 73% of Gen Zers are willing to pay more for sustainable, environmentally conscious products. They're not only more mindful, but they also take the initiative to do their research and dive beyond marketing. It may come as a surprise to many that the skincare and beauty industry has very little regulation or restrictions on harmful ingredients. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only bans 11 ingredients from skincare products. Meanwhile, governments in Europe and Japan ban thousands. Empowered by the interest and a new age of socially conscious influencers, younger generations like Gen Z and millennials are increasingly shifting away from harmful ingredients and mainstream skincare brands while opting for new, cleaner products. The global market for natural skin care products was valued at $6.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. Among the newer players to be in the clean beauty market is a brand called No B.S. Skincare. No B.S. Skincare is the brainchild of Diana Briceno, who now serves as the company's CEO. Her background in engineering and passion for clean, healthy living led to the creation of the brand whose focus is creating effective skincare products without harmful ingredients. No B.S. Skincare has gone so far as to ban 1,500 ingredients, including sulfates, parabens and much more. The brand says its ingredients undergo rigorous testing and are only permitted once there is substantial research to back up their safety. According to Briceno, eliminating harmful or potentially harmful ingredients is only one part of the mission. No B.S. Skincare products also deliver visible skincare results - especially when it comes to reducing wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and large pores. But there's also a philosophical and lifestyle element to the brand. Briceno believes that when you cut the B.S. out of your life - whether it's harmful ingredients or toxic relationships - there's more room for happiness and peace to grow. Initially, No B.S. Skincare focused on selling direct to consumers, but after gaining a thorough understanding of its target audience, the brand moved onto e-commerce sites like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as well as brick-and-mortar locations. No B.S. Skincare can be found in national retailers like Macy's and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN). However, its latest phase of development is targeting drug stores nationwide. The brand, which is part of parent company Simply Better Brands (OTCQB: PKANF) portfolio, says its research has shown that a large portion of No B.S. Skincare consumers are transitioning away from the mainstream, drugstore brands. As such, No B.S. Skincare is increasingly pivoting toward this sector. In July, No B.S. launched its official partnership with CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) and landed in 3,200 stores across the country. Even more than the official launch, approximately 20% to 30% of the brand's allocated inventory was sold. Despite the success of its CVS partnership, No B.S. Skincare says it isn't slowing down anytime soon. The company has set its sights on high growth and will focus on categorical expansion in the coming months. One of its focuses will be on a new clean deodorant line to replace mainstream solutions that are plagued by harmful ingredients as well as expanding skincare offerings. The company has also received international regulatory approval and global compliance from a number of countries. In the coming months, the brand will be launching partnerships across Europe and India. Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Investor Relations ir@simplybetterbrands.com Company Website http://www.simplybetterbrands.com

News Source: News Direct



27.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

