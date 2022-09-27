DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.5496

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2442683

CODE: APEX LN

ISIN: LU1900068161

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 190744 EQS News ID: 1451181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 07:38 ET (11:38 GMT)