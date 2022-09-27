DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2022 / 13:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.96

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22274773

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 190730 EQS News ID: 1451153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 07:39 ET (11:39 GMT)