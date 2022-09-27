Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.09.2022
Ahoy! McMiller Launches their Next Hit Game, Fire in the Hole

Plastic-Free Pirate Game Features Biodegradable Pop-Up Pirate Ship

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do pirates plunder but save the earth? The answer is McMiller's next hit game, Fire in the Hole! It's a plundering pirate game of both skill and scavenge, centered around a large pop-up pirate ship. Fire in the Hole is also saving the seven seas - it's plastic-free, biodegradable and carbon neutral, making it one of the most sustainable tabletop board games on the market.