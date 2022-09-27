Anzeige
27.09.2022
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 27

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st August 2022US$ 4.71

JZCP's NAV at 31 August 2022 is $4.71 per share ($4.75 per share at 31 July 2022), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to investment losses of (1) cent, net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by investment income of 1 cent. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st August 2022:

