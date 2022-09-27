Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Hong Kong-based entertainment and production company, Ascension 7 Media, has unveiled its new platform, which is designed to improve fan engagement through the creation of multi-faceted content hubs. The new platform will incorporate a variety of interactive elements all revolving around particular 'worlds' and characters, and will integrate NFTs as reward-based collectibles.

Particularly since the pandemic, consumers have shifted away from traditional content channels, such as television, and are instead increasingly opting for streaming platforms. Teens consume media through the largest streaming providers 59% of the time, while getting just 29% of their content through television. However these statistics do not tailor to the broader subscription base which includes a wider age group.

Ascension 7 Media is setting out to capitalize on the growing streaming market, which is predicted to be worth over $1.69 trillion by the end of the decade. Through its new platform, it will produce a combination of original and branded content designed to foster new connections between streamers and gamers.

As part of the announcement, a senior official from the firm underlines that this platform will be incorporating blockchain technology and NFTs. The platform will act as a content hub that draws together augmented reality, virtual reality, gaming and collectibles, creating a metaverse that encourages fan engagement but caters to the outside world.

For instance, Ascension 7 Media will enable a world-famous artist to insert an avatar of themselves, which can then be a part of the platform's stories and games. Alternatively, it will be possible to create entire worlds based on TV shows, films, documentaries, sports and kids entertainment in order to enable fans to continue to engage with the brands they like, despite having finished the series or event. At the same time this does not only tailor to the fans it additionally supports the industry and the intellectual properties they invest heavily in.

In addition to this, users will be able to unlock NFT-rewards within the platform, such as exclusive songs, merchandise, tradeable collectables and more. The Ascension 7 Media team highlights that the objective is to both create new ways for fans to engage with and enjoy their favorite stories, as well as opening up new audiences for brands within the industry.

"We have seen isolated instances of TV series introducing NFTs, or of gaming franchises creating their own films. However, we are yet to see an all-encompassing platform that facilitates an expansive content-crossover, and that can in turn help maintain fan engagement. Our new Ascension 7 Media platform is the first of its kind to provide this," outlines Derek Christiaanse, founder of Ascension 7 Media.

A key aspect of this new platform will be the provision of more opportunities for artists, communities and businesses that are struggling to gain coverage and brand exposure. On Ascension 7 Media's platform, a tattoo artist, for example, can have a corresponding avatar that can take on supporting roles in the virtual narratives. Furthermore, NFTs of particular tattoos can be offered to users as rewards for progressing through the game, which will in turn help to promote the tattoo artist's business.

Ascension 7 Media was founded in 2020 by Derek Christiaanse, and is aiming to accelerate the progression of the world of digital entertainment. It hopes to do so by pioneering a new form of visual storytelling through this unique, multi-layered content platform.



Media Contact

Name: Derek Christaanse

Email: dax@ascension7media.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138569