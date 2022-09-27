Small Satellite Market Size Worth $22.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.2% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Small Satellite Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Satellite Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography," the global small satellite market size is expected to grow from $5.8 Billion in 2021 to $22.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.2% between 2022 and 2028.







Download Sample PDF Brochure of Small Satellite Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002266/

Small Satellite Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 22.9 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 22.2% from, 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Satellite Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Northrop Grumman Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, L3Harris Technologies, Planet labs Inc., Thales Group, Millennium Space Systems Inc., Aerospace Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.,Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. Small Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPAD00002266/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Small Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Satellite Type (Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, and Minisatellite), Application (Surveillance & Security, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Earth Observation & Meteorology, and Mapping & Navigation), Vertical (Defense, Commercial, Government, Non-profit Organizations, and Others), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/small-satellite-market

The demand for small satellites has been mainly driven by the commercial sectors that are majorly focusing on launching different services across different regions. The growing demand for constellation projects worldwide for commercial and government applications is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the global small satellite market. Further, in developed countries with a significant number of small satellite manufacturers, the demand is mainly catered by domestic vendors, wherein foreign companies cannot capture much of the market share.

The rising number of satellite launches over the years has been another major factor catalyzing the small satellite market. For instance, during 2012-2022, over 4,663 small satellites were launched from over 44 launch vehicles across the world, wherein 6 main launchers, including Falcon 9, Soyuz, PSLV, Antares, Atlas V, and Electron, accounted for around more than 80% of the units launched.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPAD00002266/

The global small satellite market volume is likely to witness nearly robust growth during the next 10 years, from 2022 to 2032. It is expected that more than 18,000 units of small satellites are expected to be launched by the end of 2032, which is further projected to drive the small satellite market during the forecast period.

Small satellite manufacturers are focusing on developing different types of satellites for different applications, such as weather monitoring and forecasts, communication, environmental emissions, and earth observation satellites. Manufacturers are also facing several challenges in meeting the rapidly rising demand for small satellite products. Slow satellite production rates, slow operational rate of subsystems, and limitations in current launch services worldwide are other challenges they face. Such factors are likely to hamper the small satellite market in the near future.

In addition, introducing low-cost launch services is one of the major trends that is burgeoning the demand for small satellite launch vehicles. Several companies are focusing on the development of multiple launch vehicles that will accommodate multiple small satellites to launch at the same time. As per the current scenario, most satellite operators access the space on large launch vehicles with ridesharing capabilities, which also leads to launching their satellites as secondary payloads, becoming dependent on the primary payload satellite. To manage this challenge, many market players, such as ISRO, NASA, SpaceX, and other organizations, are working on developing launch vehicles with less than 2 tons capacity that can be used to launch multiple small satellites. This is expected to open new growth windows for small satellite manufacturers during the forecast period.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPAD00002266

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the satellite manufacturing companies have also helped their respective country governments by developing and producing different types of medical equipment and other technologies that were utilized to fight the COVID-19 virus and collecting the data of patients from remote locations. Support in various ways, such as high-speed connectivity, was also provided across remote locations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. However, new launches of small satellites were impacted severely as the launch requires a lot of activities from spacecraft manufacturing, rocket launch, and satellite operations and also needs a lot of funding. Such instances have hampered the development of several satellite projects and led to a decline in the small satellite market during the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The report includes the profiles of key small satellite market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, it focuses on leading industry players with information, such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, and key developments in past five years.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus Defense and Space

L3Harris Technologies

Planet Labs Inc.

Thales Group

Millennium Space Systems Inc.

Aerospace Corporation

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

The report also includes the profiles of key small satellite market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information, such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, and key development in the previous 5 years.

Buy Premium Copy of Small Satellite Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002266/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Aircraft Electrification Market - The global aircraft electrification market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,977.47 million in 2021 to US$ 14,683.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Military Drone Market - The global military drone market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.70 billion in 2021 to US$ 31.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Unmanned Helicopter Market - The global unmanned helicopter market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,095.76 Mn in 2021 to US$ 13,958.28 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Military Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market - The global military unmanned surface vehicle market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,512.32 million in 2021 to US$ 3,166.61 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 to 2028.

Femtech Market - The global femtech market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.63 billion in 2021 to US$ 22.29 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Women Healthcare Market - The global women healthcare market size was valued at US$ 30.5 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 42.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Orthopedic Implants Market - The global orthopedic implants market size is expected to grow from US$ 46,101.2 million in 2021 to US$ 67,235.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Surgical Lasers Market - The global surgical lasers market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,625.96 million in 2021 to US$ 6,031.09 million in 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market - The global immunotherapy drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ 186.32 billion in 2021 to US$ 476.04 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market - The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to grow from US$ 7,803.45 million in 2021 to US$ 11,726.37 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Fetal Monitoring Market - The global fetal monitoring market size was valued at US$ 3,870.9 million in 2021 and is likely to reach a value of US$ 6,438.2 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market - The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from US$ 463.59 million in 2021 to US$ 7,998.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Cell Culture Market - The global cell culture market size was valued at US$ 21,722.8 million in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 44,330.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Stroke Management Market - The global stroke management market size is expected to grow from US$ 33.48 billion in 2021 to US$ 55.37 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market - The global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.78 billion in 2021 to US$ 12.04 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Endotherapy Devices Market - The global endotherapy devices market size was valued at US$ 4,218.9 million in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 6,494.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2028.

Microgrid Market - The global microgrid market size is expected to grow from US$ 25 billion in 2021 to US$ 60 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market - The global UV disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Human Augmentation Market - The global human augmentation market size is expected to grow from US$ 116.88 Billion in 2021 to US$ 498.70 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Low GWP Refrigerants Market - The global Low GWP refrigerants market size is expected to grow from US$ 22.99 billion in 2021 to US$ 49.89 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Food Testing Kits Market - The global food testing kits market size is expected to grow from US$ 20.73 billion in 2021 to US$ 34.14 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2028.

Shelf-Life Testing Market - The global shelf-life testing market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.49 billion in 2021 to US$ 8.50 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Acidity Regulators Market - The global acidity regulators market size accounted for approximately US$ 7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2028.

3D Printing Metal Market - The global 3D printing metal market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 to more than US$ 13 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Building Automation System Market - The global building automation system (BAS) market size is expected to grow from US$ 70 billion in 2021 to US$ 175 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2028.

Cocoa Derivatives Market - The global cocoa derivatives market size accounted for approximately US$ 26.00 billion in 2021 and is projected to exceed US$ 37.00 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Graph Database Market - The global graph database market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,854.0 million in 2021 to US$ 7,225.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/small-satellite-market

Industry Research: https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-satellite-market-size-worth-22-9-billion-globally-by-2028-at-22-2-cagr---exclusive-research-report-by-the-insight-partners-301634162.html