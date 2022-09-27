Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (" Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 15 new mineral claims within the Company's 100% owned Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGE Sulfide Project area in North Quebec. Now the Company owns total 411 mineral claims covering the area of 179.67 km2 for the Hawk Ridge project (Figure 1). All the new claims are within or close the major mineralization zones areas.

"Our ongoing mapping and sampling efforts in the major mineralization areas of the Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGE project have discovered more high-grade massive sulfide mineralization "Potato" and several new drill ready targets including Falco 7 northwest zone, hope advance north zone, Gamma zone and Pio zone," commented Tony Guo, President and CEO of Nickel North Exploration. "Initial XRF Analyzer testing results on the rock samples in the field demonstrate high grade mineralized continuity over approximately 300-500 metres long at the Falco 7 northwest zone, hope advance north zone and Gamma zone. phenomenal field works this year identifying and expanding the mineralized structures for all the major targets areas. We are now compiling and studying all the field data and planning for the next year drilling program on the Hawk Ridge Project."

XPLORE 2022

The Company is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting in person at XPLORE 2022 in Montreal, Quebec from Wednesday, October 5 to Thursday, October 6. Visit us at booth 13 or contact infonnx@gmail.com to arrange a meeting. For more information, visit www.xplore.ca.





Figure 1, Hawk Ridge Project, Claims Map and 2022 working areas.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/138426_a08801dba481fa1c_001full.jpg.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. The project is located near tidewater. Quebec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Quebec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

Per: "Tony Guo"

Tony Guo

Nickel North Exploration Inc.

Tony Guo. P. Geo, Chief Executive Officer (Tel: +1-778-877-5480)

E-mail: infonnx@gmail.com

North America IR / PR Jemini Capital

Jorge Galindo jorge@jeminicapital.com

Tel: +1 (647) 725-3888 ext 703

For further information please visit http://www.nnexploration.com

