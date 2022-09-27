Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Boardsi has announced they will be happily co-sponsoring the Shriners Children's open taking place in Las Vegas October 3-9, 2022.

Shriners Hospital for children is an international pediatric healthcare system that has 22 locations in North America and national and international outreach programs. The system also has an extensive telehealth system that helps support even more children throughout the world.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to helping the healthcare system continue to grow and the children's lives involved. In attendance will be many of the hospital's patients, the system's national ambassadors and representatives from each of its 22 locations. Take time while visiting to talk with the patients and hear their stories; visitors will be inspired.

Boardsi is a modern recruitment company, providing executives with advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through advanced technology, human connection and private network, Boardsi helps revolutionize businesses and grow careers. The Boardsi platform uses custom AI matching technology to make connections between executives and companies seamlessly. Advanced technology mixed with meaningful human connection allows Boardsi to fill positions that are the right fit for the individual and directly benefit the company.

