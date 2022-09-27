Borrow A Boat Group acquires US company KellyBoat

Leading boat rental and yacht charter marketplace, Borrow A Boat, announces the acquisition of peer-to-peer charter platform KellyBoat, establishing themselves firmly within the US, with an in-person office to better serve their fastest-growing customer base.

The acquisition of KellyBoat will continue with the growth strategy within the US which to date is the fastest growing market for the company. Boat hires will be focussed on New England and Palm Beach, and with exciting expansion plans in Q4 and beyond.

Borrow A Boat prides itself on managing an extensive platform of yachts boats in sought after sailing regions, and Kelly's expertise will allow them to add even more vessels in New York, Chesapeake Bay, Cape Cod, Rhode Island, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, plus the Great Lakes.

Kelly Shea Lyden Founder of KellyBoat says Borrow A Boat has been recognized as a fast moving, innovative leader in the global boat hire market. As its first US acquisition, we're excited to bring their boundless energy and successful technology to the US market."

Matt Ovenden, Founder CEO of Borrow A Boat, says, "The combination of Kelly's local knowledge and our technology gives us a powerful platform to grow in the US, and we have aggressive growth targets as we see it as a key market for Borrow a Boat. Since launching in America last year, we've experienced unrivalled interest from the US boating audience who have well and truly got on board with the Borrow A Boat offering, enabling it to become one of our fastest growing markets worldwide."

Customers can choose from a variety of vessels, including sailboats, motorboats, riverboats, RIBs, catamarans, gulets, luxury yachts and superyachts. Thanks to the wide variety of boats available, clients can be assured they are receiving a prime selection at the most competitive prices.

For more information on Borrow A Boat, visit www.borrowaboat.com.

-Ends-

Notes to Editors:

Please ensure all links are to the UK Borrow A Boat website: www.borrowaboat.com

Borrow A Boat CEO, Matt Ovenden, is available for interview or comment upon request.

About Borrow A Boat Group:

Borrow A Boat Group is now the fastest-growing boat charter group in the UK, consisting of several brands and platforms including: the Borrow A Boat platform an open boating platform for boats of all sorts for charter, with over 45,000 listings, Helm a curated marketplace of premium charter holidays, and Barqo the leading Dutch boating marketplace.

Borrow A Boat Group is growing on multiple fronts and in multiple countries, with an active presence in: UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands and France, and boats for charter in more than 65 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005693/en/

Contacts:

To arrange an interview with our leaders or for further press information please contact:

Dina Aletras Borrow A Boat

T: +41 (0) 79 862 6685

E: dina.aletras@borrowaboat.com W: www.borrowaboat.com