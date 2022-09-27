Neolith presents Iconic Design: the new generation of surfaces featuring the most advanced 3D printing technology

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith has just launched an all-new and revolutionary generation of surfaces featuring 3D printing technology known as Neolith Iconic Design. In line with the product philosophy and brand principles the company's known for and under three main pillars-design, innovation and sustainability- Neolith is now presenting revolutionary surfaces. This groundbreaking product will set a new standard in the sintered stone industry as it combines the latest in decorating, technology and art.

This remarkable and much-anticipated launch, which was presented exclusively to its main customers from more than 80 different countries, will allow Neolith to take one more step in creating unique surfaces by offering a surface with an integrated design across the whole volume. The company can now manufacture unique and natural reproductions with an unlimited number of decorating resources such as geometric projections, transparencies and semi-transparencies and with a vast array of excellent surface textures.

Patented Technology

The most cutting-edge technology allows for surfaces with outstanding designs, no limitations and the finest technical properties. This in-house, patented and exclusive technology is the result of more than two years of diligent work in the R&D&I Department in response to the needs of sector professionals and consumer insights, now giving the brand the opportunity to offer architects and designers exclusive design tools so they may turn their creations into reality with no limits on their imaginations.

It demonstrates a strong commitment to 100% real 3D decorating, which enables the use of brighter colours and greater depth. It also opens the doors to new textures offering a number of possibilities never before imagined in this industry. The new development is of great value particularly for kitchen and bathroom countertops.

This ambitious project, which was supported with heavy investment of more than three million euros, is backed by the CDTI (Spanish Centre for Industrial Technological Development) and is part of Neolith's industrial expansion plan. The project has allowed it to create a patent family as well as sign several collaboration agreements with various first-rate international technology partners, all in line with the company's strategic plans to always be equipped with the most up-to-date technological advances and successfully implement them.

Sustainable 3D with 0% Silica in the Formula

On the cutting edge of design, technology and sustainability, Neolith is manufactured in a carbon neutral environment. The company's constant commitment along with Neolith's sustainable DNA have led it to now becoming one of the most environmentally-friendly materials available, inspiring new architectural trends.

With the launch of Neolith Iconic Design, the brand is at the forefront of innovation upon presenting a surface that's unique in composition and appearance. Based on a new formula, Neolith Iconic Design is silica-free, which is completely revolutionary as the lowest percentage in the industry to date.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading sintered stone brand.

It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neolith-presents-iconic-design-the-new-generation-of-surfaces-featuring-the-most-advanced-3d-printing-technology-301634543.html