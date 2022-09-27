Xybion Digital Inc. is Awarded a Multimillion US Dollar, Multi-Year Contract for its R&D Software Solutions by a Top 5 US-Based Leading Global Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products Company

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million US dollar contract by a top five global pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in the USA whose products are sold in over 175 countries.

Xybion partnered with the global pharmaceutical company to standardize processes, streamline data, and simplify the R&D operating landscape through its business consulting work and deploying its preclinical R&D laboratory software, Pristima XD. This win further validates Xybion' s strategy of bringing end-to-end solutions for its clients to expedite research and development process and FDA approval so that new medicines can reach patients faster and save more lives. This pharmaceutical company selected Xybion for not only solving their current challenges, but also to work closely with Xybion to design additional software solutions that maximize lab digitization and simplify lab operations across various sites globally.

Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion Digital said "We are proud to have been selected by this world-renowned pharmaceutical and healthcare products company as their partner for digital acceleration of R&D lab operations. Our end-to-end digital platform is ideally suited to help life sciences companies overcome the challenges of digital transformation. We look forward to helping this globally recognized pharmaceutical company achieve its goals."

"We are very excited to start this partnership. Pristima XD preclinical solution creates an end-to-end digital laboratory execution environment with connected workflows, high automation, and data integrity for the entire preclinical operation. We are very excited to work with them to design additional solutions to further enhance lab digitization and automation capabilities of this client." Said Kamal Biswas, President and COO at Xybion.

Pristima XD, is an all-in-one preclinical laboratory execution system that helps digitize lab operations, manage data, and improve productivity significantly. A library of preclinical software modules makes Pristima XD a unique lab management software that is comprehensive, unified, and all-in one.

Preclinical software modules include:

Study Design

Planning and Costing

Protocol Management

Study Management and Execution

Animal Room

Toxicology

Pathology and Digital Pathology

Necropsy

Histology

Clinical Pathology

Resource Management

Colony Management

Veterinary Management

IACUC

Master Schedule and Audits

CAPA Management

Employee Competency Management

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

These modules are unified creating a robust lab execution system that provides seamless experience for all preclinical laboratory staff and a very simple IT ecosystem to maintain for the IT organization.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

