Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Adamant Global Holdings. (CSE: ADMT) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U060) ("ADAMANT") has announced an upward revenue of the company's second quarter 2022 ending June 30, from the previously announced $318,511 to $416,681. All audited statements can be access on the SEDAR website.

The revenue growth registered during the second quarter in 2022 was 24 percent. This increase was driven by activities in ADAMANT'S wholesale telecommunications business, which was carried out by the company's management team in 2022.

In addition, ADAMANT'S second quarter 2022 revenue represented exponential growth compared to the second quarter of 2021 ($48,819).

ADAMANT'S management further noted that Q2 2022 gross margins reached a level of 4.5 percent, and pointed out that sales in the second half of a year typically increase over the first half.

Commented Andrea Pagani, CEO of ADAMANT: "This second quarter shows how our company is reinforcing its revenue and profits, thanks to our telecommunications business that is up and running. These results are an impressive milestone for our group, and further establishes a solid structure with our subsidiaries Oktacom and Brilliance, respectively.

Our intentions are to continue expanding our business in the telecommunications industry with the acquisitions of EUROPRONET and Domooptik, respectively. Both companies strongly enhance ADAMANT's revenues and profits, as this operation will provide our group with a strong presence in the Balkans, and a large base of residential and business customers that we will use to implement our payment solution."

ADAMANT also announced that the organization has changed its transfer agent from Computer Shares to Odyssey Trust.

About ADAMANT

ADAMANT Global Holding is the owner of Oktacom Inc, a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business; and Brilliance LTD, a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce.

Brilliance has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, like SKYPE and WhatsApp.

