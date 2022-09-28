Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Genoma, part of the Eurofins network of companies, and a diagnostic partner for genetic, cytogenetic and molecular analyses, and one of the most advanced European molecular diagnostics laboratories, announces the launch of niPGT-A, a non-invasive preimplantation genetic aneuploidy screening test.

Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) plays an important role in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) applications, as it allows medical practicioners to assess the chromosonal make up of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) embryos and, as such, determine chromosonal abnormalities which may lead to complications during pregnancy. Although an incredibly useful tool, PGT-A testing is underutilised globally because of a number of limiting factors, including access to specialised staff to carry out the required embryo biopsy, or a requirement for investment in specific testing or technological equipment.

Eurofins Genoma's non-invasive PGT-A for aneuploidy screening (niPGT-A) provides IVF centres with access to a highly accurate alternative to traditional PGT-A testing, producing quality embryo samples and avoiding the need for embryo biopsies. PGT-A utilises embryonic cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to evaluate embryo ploidy. It yields representative data on the embryo in its entirety, deriving DNA from whole embryonic cells, both the trophectoderm and inner cell mass, rather than limited cell numbers analysed through biopsy.

Eurofins Genoma is a pioneer in non-invasive pre-natal testing (NIPT) in Italy, and is an industry leader in innovative diagnostic tests in oncology. The launch of niPGT-A is representative of Eurofins Genoma's commitment to innovation and development of new tests to meet the diverse diagnostic needs in the field of reproductive genetics.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 61,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 940 laboratories in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020 and 2021, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 40 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

