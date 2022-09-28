Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 28 September 2022

As part of its Transform Accelerate strategy powered by the 'Conviviality Platform', Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces today the creation of a new business unit. Its objective is to scaleup and expand geographically its existing direct-to-consumer and niche B2B businesses as they approach a mature stage of development, and to pioneer new innovative services and products to meet and anticipate consumer demand for exceptional experiences.

From 2 November 2022, Pernod Ricard will bring together The Whisky Exchange, Drinks Co and Bodeboca into this new BU to accelerate the substantial progress made in recent years. This new entity will operate as an autonomous business unit within Pernod Ricard reporting to Alexandre Ricard and we are pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Oudinot as CEO, who brings an impressive background in luxury, digital and innovation. "I am thrilled to join Pernod Ricard in order to drive the transformation of the industry under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard," said Nicolas Oudinot.

In a context of strong demand for high end products and e-commerce growth in our industry, this new organization illustrates the tangible business impact of Pernod Ricard's digital acceleration and transformation strategy and will enhance its competitive advantage in the distribution of premium+ spirits and wines, and related experiences.

Nicolas Oudinot has 20 years of experience in the luxury industry and strategy consulting. A graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris, with an MSc in Engineering, he began his career with The Boston Consulting Group, where he spent almost a decade serving primarily luxury and consumer goods clients across multiple countries.

In 2013, Nicolas joined the Kering Group as Projects and Strategy Director of Saint-Laurent, then of the fashion division of Kering, before transitioning internally to Gucci, where he was appointed Strategic Initiatives and Business Development Director in 2015. Over seven years, in a context of very fast growth of the brand, he evolved within Gucci to occupy the role of Chief Digital Business and Innovation Officer and then EVP New Businesses and CEO of Gucci VAULT.

