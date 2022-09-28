Anzeige
28.09.2022 | 08:04
CT Property Trust Limited - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 27

TO: RNS

FROM: CT Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

DATE: 28 September 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 27 September 2022 the Company purchased 750,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 73.8 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:

234,605,539 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,100,000 shares held in treasury

240,705,539 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,605,539 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

